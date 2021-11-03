NASA grows chilli peppers in space: a scientific milestone.

For the first time, astronauts aboard the International Space Station produced chilli peppers, which a NASA astronaut used to make tacos to serve the crew.

The seeds were delivered to the International Space Station in June as part of a NASA experiment to see what meals could be cultivated in space. The goal of the experiment was to identify potential food sources for extended voyages, possibly to Mars.

According to NASA, the first peppers were harvested on Friday.

Megan McArthur, a NASA astronaut, said that the crew tried the peppers and that she put them in tacos with fajita meat and vegetables.

They were her ‘greatest space tacos yet,’ she said.