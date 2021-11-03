National Investigation Agency arrests terrorist affiliated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a terrorists affiliated with the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The NIA team also recovered fake voter and Aadhaar cards from his possession.

The investigation agency said that the arrested Bangladeshi citizen was involved in a fake identity card racket and has helped Bangladeshis to get fake documents.

Since August 2020, the NIA has arrested 14 terrorists of the outfit in West Bengal. Recently, the NIA had carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir Valley against members of the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami.

The JMB had carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016, in which 22 people including 17 foreigners were killed.