Nawab Malik shares alleged chats between Wankhede’s sister & drug peddler

Malik recently shared some images of WhatsApp conversations between Wankhede’s sister and an accused drug peddler on Twitter, as the dispute between NCB Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede and NCP leader Nawab Malik heats up.

Sameer Wankhede retaliated against Nawab Malik after the latter alleged links between his sister and the peddler. He said that the peddler had approached his sister (a lawyer) but she refused to take NDPS cases. ‘Salman had tried to trap us via a middleman. He was arrested and he’s in jail. False allegations being levelled by sharing his WhatsApp chat,’ the officer added.

He also denied claims that he wore ‘luxury’ clothing, claiming that Malik was spreading false information. ‘As far as my expensive clothes are concerned, it is just a rumour. He has less knowledge and he should find out these things,’ Wankhede said.

Nawab Malik accused the zonal head of the Narcotics Control Bureau of extorting crores and wearing super-expensive clothing beyond the grasp of an honest and genuine officer on Tuesday. Malik claimed the officer wore trousers worth one lakh, shirts costing over seventy thousand rupees, and watches costing over fifty lakh rupees.

‘He (Wankhede) extorted crores by wrongly framing people,’ Malik said, adding that the NCB officer had his own secret force and implicated people in false cases.