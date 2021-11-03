Nokia T20 Android Tablet Launched in India at Rs 15,499

HMD Global launched the Nokia T20 Tablet by releasing it in India today. It is the first Nokia-branded tablet to hit the market since the Nokia N1 in 2014 and offers a lot of fantastic features at a reasonable price.

Last month, HMD released the Nokia T20 Tablet in the global market, and it is now available in India at a lesser price than the global pricing. The base variant with Wi-Fi-only comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which costs Rs 15,499 in India. The Wi-Fi-only model also comes in a 4GB + 64GB variant, which costs Rs 16,499.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular model, on the other hand, costs Rs 18,499 (about). There’s also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on this one. Deep Ocean is the only colour option for all three models. The gadget is available for purchase in India through Nokia’s online store, and it will be available on Flipkart beginning tomorrow. Starting today, it may be purchased through a variety of offline merchants across India.

Key Specifications and Features of the Nokia T20 Tablet

The T20 tablet’s display is a 10.4-inch 2K IPS LCD panel with a maximum resolution of 2000 x 1200p and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also features a brightness boost option that allows software changes to push the brightness limit. The phone sports a 5MP selfie camera on the front and a single 8MP camera with an LED flash on the back. The Nokia T20 is powered by the Unisoc T610 chipset, which comes with upto 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also offers a dedicated microSD card for up to 512GB of storage expansion. There’s also an 8,200mAh battery onboard, which supports 18W fast charging.

The Nokia T20 comes with Android 11 out of the box, and the company promises two years of major Android updates and three years of monthly security patches. Google Kids Space and Google Entertainment Space will also be pre-installed on the device.