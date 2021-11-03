PAI 2021: Kerala ranked as best-governed state

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday that the state has been ranked as the best-governed state in the Public Affairs Index (PAI) 2021 released by the Public Affairs Centre. The ranking highlighted the state government’s quality governance and especially the involvement over the curb of Covid-19.

‘We are ranked among the top three States in all major pillars analysed in the index including equity, growth and sustainability’, CM tweeted.

Kerala has been ranked as the best-governed State in the Public Affairs Index (PAI) 2021 released by the Public Affairs Centre. We are ranked among the top 3 States in all major pillars analysed in the index including equity, growth and sustainability.#KeralaNumber1 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) November 3, 2021

Public Affairs Index (PAI) is a data-based framework that measures the quality of governance at the subnational level and ranks the states of India on a Composite Index (CI). PAI 2021 ranks the states and Union Territories based on three pillars of equity, growth and sustainability along with 5 themes, 14 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 43 indicators. The second and third positions were taken by Tamil Nadu and Telangana respectively.

