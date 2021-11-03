Pakistan denies use of its airspace for flights from Jammu and Kashmir

Lahore: Pakistan declined the use of its airspace for flights from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Sharjah in the UAE. So, now the flight has to divert its route via Udaipur, Ahmedabad, and Oman. This will make the journey longer and more expensive.

The Srinagar-Sharjah flight operated by GoAir was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 23 October. The flight marked a direct connection between Jammu and Kashmir and the UAE after 11 years.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja: Full list

Earlier, Pakistan had allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special VVIP flight to use its airspace. Prime Minister Modi’s plane entered the Pakistani airspace from Bahawalpur, passed through Turbat and Panjgur and via Iran and Turkey reached Italy. Prime Minister went Italy to attend the G20 Summit.

The aircraft will use Pakistan’s airspace again on its return journey after getting formal permission from Islamabad. Indian authorities had requested Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for permission to use the airspace for Modi’s special flight.