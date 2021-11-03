Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with Indian Army jawans in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Narendra Modi has maintained a tradition of celebrating Diwali with Indian Army soldiers since he took office in 2014.

In 2014, Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers and shared sweets with them in Siachen – the world’s highest battleground. in 2015, he went to Khasa, an army headquarters near Amritsar. In 2016, he celebrated Diwali at the India-China border in Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister visited Gurez near the Line of Control in Kashmir in 2017. He offered sweets and exchanged greetings with jawans. in 2018, he celebrated Diwali with ITBP jawans in Harsil, Uttarakhand. In 2019, he went to Rajouri with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. Last year, the Prime Minister celebrated the festival with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.