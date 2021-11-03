Saudi Arabian Prince passes away

Riyadh: Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud passed away. This was announced by the Royal Court in the country. The funeral prayer for Prince Saud will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following Asr (afternoon) prayer.

Also Read: This UAE emirate to reopen women’s prayer halls in mosques

Manny GCC leaders expressed grief over the death of Saudi Prince. His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces also sent cable of condolences.