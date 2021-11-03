‘See the Jumlas of Modi-nomics!’: Congress mocks fuel duty cut by Centre

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala teased that the nation does not need jumlas as the Centre decided to reduce the central excise duty of Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel, a day before Diwali. Surjewala slammed the Centre on Wednesday through a series of tweets which mocked the ruling party on loss on by-polls and comparisons on taxes.

‘Kudos to People for showing the ‘mirror of truth’ to tax-parasitic Modi Govt! But do remember – In May 2014, Price of Petrol was Rs 71.41 – Diesel was Rs 55.49/litre but Crude Oil was $105.71/Barrel. Crude Oil is $82/Barrel today. When will the prices equate year 2014?’, Surjewala penned on his twitter handle.

In the second tweet, comparing the excise of petrol and diesel in the Modi government with that of the Congress government, Surjewala said the excise duty on petrol was ?9.48 litre on petrol and ?3.46 litre on diesel. After the reduction announced on Wednesday, the excise duty on petrol is ?27.90 per litre and 21.80 per litre of diesel.

‘Pl see the Jumlas of ‘Modi-nomics’! In year 2021, prices of petrol were hiked by ?28 and diesel by ?26 per litre. After losing 14 bye-elections and 2 Lok Sabhas, reducing the petrol-diesel price by ?5 and ?10 is tom-tommed as ‘Diwali gift’ of Modi Ji! Hey Ram…’ he noted in the third tweet.

Central Government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, and urged State Governments to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. The excise duty on petrol will be reduced by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and new rates will come into effect from tomorrow.