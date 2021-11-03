Talented London surgeon-cum-sculptor surprises PM Modi by borrowing his glasses

On the fringes of the COP26 climate change meeting in Glasgow, a surgeon specialising in transplant and obesity ‘with particular interest and expertise in kidney and pancreas transplantation’ – met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, during his meeting with the Indian PM, award-winning British-Lebanese Professor Nadey Hakim did not discuss the ecological problem or global public health.

Hakim had travelled from London to Glasgow to give a bust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he had created with a scalpel. In the midst of the Prime Minister’s interactions with some Indian scientists, including those who have made significant contributions to climate change adaptation, the prominent surgeon waited for his turn and had a memorable interaction with the leader.

‘I have done the sculpture of PM Modi because, as you can see, he is quite a popular gentleman. Everyone likes him. I really liked his features and decided to do it (make the sculpture). I must say that I am very thrilled, first by his reaction – as he is obviously so easy-going,’ Hakim remarked in a video released by the Prime Minister’s office.

In a last-minute improvisation, the 63-year-old took off PM Modi’s glasses and put them on the bust, saying it was ‘a good move’ that would hopefully be loved by the Indian people. Hakim, who knows languages like French, Italian, German, Russian, Arabic, Hebrew, and Japanese in addition to English, said he was struck by PM Modi’s patience in speaking to each individual and giving them the ‘time necessary to respect them’ and respond. He said that the Indian Prime Minister had kind words for everyone.

‘I had never met him before but he automatically made me feel at ease to speak to him like a brother. We are all human beings, does not matter if you are a Prime Minister or the Pope. This is why we give respect to each other regardless of our level. That is also why I have a lot of respect for him,’ he said.

Busts of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and a number of other famous international figures are among Hakim’s sculptured artworks. One of his creations will now be placed in a prominent spot in India – preferably with glasses!