WHO approves Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use listing

Nov 3, 2021, 06:42 pm IST

 

Geneva: The World Health Organisation (WHO) granted approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The WHO panel had earlier sought additional clarifications from the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

 

The approval was given on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. Bharat Biotech said that it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

The WHO has so far approved Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, Johnson 7 Johnson – Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm for emergency use.

 

