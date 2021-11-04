Alec Baldwin tragedy: Dwayne Johnson promises not to use real guns on set

Los Angeles: After the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Alec Baldwin’s film ‘Rust’, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson pledged to never again use real guns in his films. ‘The Rock’ said that he was ‘heartbroken’, and the tragedy made him to reassess the use of firearms during the making of films through his company Seven Bucks Productions.

Speaking to ‘Variety’ magazine, at Wednesday night’s premiere of ‘Red Notice’ in Los Angeles, the 49-year-old actor clarified his decision. ‘First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time. I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all’, he said.

‘We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs’, he added. ‘Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it’, the actor asserted.

Hutchins died last month on a New Mexico movie set when the prop gun that Baldwin was handling went off, hitting her and director Joel Souza, who was hospitalized and later released.