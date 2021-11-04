BGMI to Require Facebook App to log in from November 5

When Krafton revealed its plans to stop transferring Facebook data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India, the company also stated that starting October 5, the Facebook app will be required to log in to BGMI with your account. Since then, the deadline has been pushed again until November 5.

This change is mainly due to the modification in Facebook’s SDK. Facebook’s new SDK (software development kit) blocks third-party apps from logging in to their accounts using the Android browser (the small login window that appears when you click the ‘Login with Facebook’ option on an app without having the specific Facebook app installed).

‘After November 5th, logins will be disabled unless the Facebook App is installed on your device; we apologize for the inconvenience, but please install the Facebook App to use the game. We apologize once again for any inconvenience caused by [these] changes. In case of any changes, please be assured that we will inform you promptly through further notice,’ wrote the company.

According to the company’s statement, the Facebook app is only necessary when you log in. As a result, it’s likely that if you delete the Facebook app after signing in to your BGMI account, you’ll be able to continue playing the game. You can now select to use other login methods if you do not want to install Facebook. Of course, if you previously signed up via Facebook, you’ll have to forfeit your in-game progress.

As this is a Facebook SDK-related modification, we can expect similar restrictions when Krafton releases PUBG: New State next week.