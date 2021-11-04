Brawl over bursting of crackers; travel agency manager murdered by neighbour and son

Mangaluru: A brawl over bursting of crackers between neighbours in an apartment complex during Diwali celebrations led to the murder of a 45-year-old man in Car Street in Mangaluru, on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Kamath, manager of Vikram Travels in Karangalpady.

As per the complaint lodged by Ammani Kamath, wife of the deceased, Vinayak had a heated argument with their neighbour Krishnananda Kini five days back, over the entry of a car of an outsider into the apartment complex. On Diwali eve yesterday, as Vinayak was returning home after bursting crackers near the parking area, Kini got into another fight with him, during which Kini’s son Avinash too became a part of the argument.

Vinayak’s mother took him to a private hospital, with the help of neighbours, where he succumbed around 2 a.m. The Mangaluru North police registered a case of murder and arrested Krishnananda Kini, 72, and his son Avinash, 45, and informed that a probe on the matter is underway.