BSF exchange sweets, greetings with Bangladesh Border Guard

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) troops exchanged sweets with the Border Guard of Bangladesh at Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India-Bangladesh border in Jalpaigudi district, West Bengal. Sweets were sent to Region Commander of North West Region of BGB on behalf of Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General, North Bengal Frontier Battalion of BSF.

BSF and Border Guard personnel lit candles to celebrate Diwali at Akhaura Border and also exchanged sweets.

The BSF and the BGB exchange sweets and greetings on several occasions such as Diwali, Eid, Holi, Independence Day and Republic Day. The exchange of sweets between India and Bangladesh along the border is an old and traditional gesture to express goodwill between the two nations.

The Indian and the Pakistani armies also exchanged sweets and greetings on Diwali along Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.