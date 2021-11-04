BSF recovers bodies of 2 Bangladeshi nationals near International Border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered bodies of two Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in Meghalaya’s Jowai region under Border Outpost (BOP) Dona. BSF denied the allegation of killing them.

‘On receiving the information that two bodies were lying near the international border in ‘alignment to BP no. 1331/M’, a team of BSF from BOP Dona rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts on ground. The area is secluded and no Indian goes there. Moreover, the place of occurrence is about 10 meters from International Boundary (IB) inside BD territory’, said BSF in a statement.

Both the deceased have been identified as Askar Ali, a resident of Lohajuri, a man residing approximately two km from International Border and Arif Hossain, a resident of Mikirpara approximately 600 meters from International Border under Kanaighat area in Bangladesh’s Sylhet district.