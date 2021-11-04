Emirates Airlines to launch daily service to this city from December 6

Dubai: Emirates Airlines will operate daily direct flights to Tel Aviv in Israel from December 6. The air carrier will make use of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the service.

Flights are scheduled to depart Dubai at 2:50 pm, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 4:25 pm local time. The return flight will depart Tel Aviv at 6:25 pm, arriving in Dubai at 11:25 pm local time.

Also Read: An emirate in UAE relaxes social distancing rule

The Emirates SkyCargo will also carry 20 tonnes of cargo each way between Dubai and Tel Aviv to support exports of pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, vegetables and other perishables from Tel Aviv and manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel.