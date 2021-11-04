Income Tax department recovers 50 crore black money after raids in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Income Tax department recovered unaccounted income of over Rs 50 crore. The black money was detected following raids on sand mining, liquor trade and real estate businesses in the border districts of Rajasthan. The IT Department conducted raids at thirty-three premises at different locations

The officials seized evidences indicating receipt of unaccounted cash as well as utilization this money for purchasing lands. Unaccounted cash of Rs 2.31 crore and jewellery worth Rs 2.48 crore have also been seized. Out of the above, the assesses have admitted unaccounted income exceeding Rs 35 crore and offered to pay due taxes on the same.