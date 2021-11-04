Low intensity earthquake hits Assam

Guwahati: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Guwahati and other parts of Assam on Thursday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 35 kilometres west of Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district, at latitude 26.9 and longitude 92.44. The depth of the earthquake was 25 kilometres.

According to the NCS, Assam and the northeastern states in India are extremely prone to high-intensity earthquakes. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5.