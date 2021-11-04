Money Heist Season 5-part 2 trailer: Professor heads to the bank to rescue his teammates.

The popular Netflix series Money Heist is coming to an end in December. The show’s last season will air on Netflix on December 3rd. The show’s producers have released a new trailer for what’s to come next with some exciting moments filled with drama, action and thrill. From the army apprehending Lisbon and Palermo, to Denver and Stockholm reuniting, and Helsinki pressuring Palermo to keep his promise to get both of them out alive, the Money Heist 5’s new trailer only adds to the anticipation for the coming set of episodes.

The Professor will go to any length in the second instalment of Money Heist season 5, even if it means breaking into the Bank of Spain himself. Sergio, aka the mastermind, who preferred to hide from the cops and negotiators, has taken matters into his own hands and emerged from hiding to reveal himself not only to the cops but also to the rest of the world.

The summary for the Money Heist Season 5-part 2 reads, ‘Tokyo is dead’. The enemy is still lurking at the Bank of Spain, wounded but still deadly. Faced with their toughest task yet, the group devises a daring scheme to get the gold out without anyone knowing.