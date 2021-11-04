Moto G51 launched with 50 MP triple camera

Motorola’s latest G-series smartphone Moto G51 was unveiled in China on Wednesday. This is a successor to Moto G50, which was announced earlier this year. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC with a 5,000 mAh battery. The camera department consists of triple cameras featuring a 50 MP S5JKN1 primary sensor along with an 8 MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens as well. There is a punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. There is also an option for 3GB of Virtual RAM. It also supports 10W fast charging and Dolby Atmos.

On the software front, the device comes with Android 11 out of the box with Moto’s claim of 2-year software updates. The device has a dual-SIM card slot, 5G capability, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.