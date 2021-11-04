Passengers vaccinated with India’s Covaxin can enter US from November 8

New York: Fully vaccinated passengers with Covaxin will be allowed entry to the US from November 8. The decision was taken as the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Wednesday acknowledged the World Health Organization’s (WHO) granting emergency use listing (EUL) to India’s indigenous vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.

The US administration also allowed entry to fully vaccinated passengers with Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Covaxin is developed by the Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research. As per studies the vaccine has 78% efficacy rate against Covid-19.