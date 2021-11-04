Pixel 6 Pro screen flickering issue; Fix coming up with the December update

Last month, Google announced the Pixel 6 series, which began delivering on October 28. The new Pixel 6 lineup features Google’s custom Tensor chipset with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120 Hz display.

According to 9to5Google, some Pixel 6 Pro users have found that if they partially hold down the power button while the device is switched off, the screen begins to flicker. It does not appear when you press and hold the power button to turn on the device, and it does not last while the device is turned on.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s display residual light issue has been acknowledged by Google and confirmed that its not a hardware issue and will be fixed with the software update.

The company’s representative suggested not to cycle the power button when the device is off and hold down the power button long enough to switch on the device.