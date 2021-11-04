Police recovers 200 kilograms marijuana smuggled in ambulance

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police recovered 200 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore from an ambulance in Thanjavur. The special police team for investigating drug cases intercepted the ambulance after getting a specific input. The drug was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh.

Police arrested ambulance driver identified as Marcel Terrance Raja. The police informed that he was involved in this illegal business in the last three months.

Earlier, the Telangana police recovered 110 kilograms of marijuana from a mini truck from LB Nagar. The drug, concealed under bananas was transported from Visakhapatnam to Nagpur via Hyderabad. Police had arrested two natives of Rajasthan identified as Kishna Ram and Lumbaram Solanki.