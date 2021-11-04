Release date of ‘Major’ announced

Bangalore: The release date of multi-lingual war film ‘ Major’ was announced by the makers of the film. The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film will hit cinema theatres on February 11, 2022. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi languages.

The makers of the film also shared a video which gives a sneak peek of the film and let’s the watchers in on the behind-the-scenes action. The clip takes viewers back to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Young Kannada actor Adivi Sesh plays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. The film also sees Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, and Revati play pivotal roles.. The film directed by Sashi Kiran is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films, Mahesh babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.