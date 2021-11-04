Rise in water level: TN Ministers and MLAs to visit Mullaperiyar Dam tomorrow

Idukki: Five Tamil Nadu ministers and seven MLAs, including from Theni, have notified to visit Mullaperiyar dam tomorrow, as the water level in the dam rose due to heavy rains. Tamil Nadu Irrigation Minister Durai Murugan, Finance Minister Thyagarajan, Co-operation Minister I Periyaswamy, Revenue Minister Murthy, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chakrapani and 7 legislators will visit the dam.

The current water level in the dam is 138.90 feet, and seven shutters on the spillway of the dam have been raised. Around 3900 cubic feet of water per second is being released through the Periyar River. The water level rose by one foot, due to the heavy rains in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the catchment area of the Mullaperiyar.

The district administration clarified that there is no cause for concern, though the water level is rising steadily. Meanwhile, AIADMK has decided to hold strikes in nine different places, on the Mullaperiyar issue.