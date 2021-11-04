Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty host special screening for Mumbai Police

The much-anticipated film ‘Sooryavanshi’ received its first special screening for the city’s true heroes in uniform, the Mumbai Police. Both Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty were in attendance for the INOX screening. The officers were ecstatic to see the film for the first time in a theatre.

After multiple delays owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, ‘Sooryavanshi’ will finally be released in theatres on November 5. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif play the lead part in the film. The cop thriller, directed by Rohit Shetty, was supposed to be released on March 24 last year, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced movie theatres to close.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is a continuation of the ‘Singham’ franchise, which began with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ and ‘Singham Returns,’ then expanded with Ranveer Singh and Devgn’s ‘Simmba,’ and now moving with Akshay’s character. Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) will also make a cameo appearance in the film.