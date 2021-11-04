Steve Wozniak can’t spot the difference Between iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Apple unveiled its next-generation iPhone 13 series as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 earlier this year. Except for significantly decreasing the notch and modifying the orientation of the back camera lenses, Apple did not change the look of the current iPhone models, despite a few significant modifications behind the hood. Now, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has expressed his displeasure with this year’s iPhone 13 models and the Apple Watch Series 7.

Wozniak, who co-founded Apple with his friend Steve Jobs in 1976, recently told Yahoo Finance that he ‘cannot tell the difference’ between earlier iPhones and the new iPhone 13. Julie Hyman of Yahoo Finance posed a series of questions to Wozniak regarding Apple, the state of Big Tech, and his new Amazon Prime Video show, Unicorn Hunters.

However, Wozniak applauded Apple during the interview, even though the business failed to meet its projected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 as per the CNBC report. The co-founder expressed his delight that ‘Apple is such a healthy company…that managed to maintain [its] name,’ a dig at Facebook’s recent rebranding as ‘Meta.’