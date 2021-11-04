Trisha becomes first Tamil actor to receive UAE’s Golden Visa

Trisha is delighted to have received UAE’s golden visa, the first Tamil actor to earn the honour, as per reports.

Sharing the news, the actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote: ‘Happy and honoured to be the first Tamil actor to have received the golden visa.’

So far, a number of celebrities have been granted Golden Visa. Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Amaal Malik, Mohanlal, and Mammootty are among the celebrities who have earned the UAE’s golden visa. Playback singer, K S Chithra, was one of the celebrities who received the UAE’s golden visa, which allows for long-term residency.

The UAE government launched it in 2019 and invites investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and specialised skills in the fields of research, knowledge, and sports to apply. These golden visas are valid for five or ten years and are automatically renewed.