UK unveils commemorative coin celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s life on Diwali

London: The Government of the United Kingdom unveiled a new £5 coin to commemorate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of Diwali. The special collectors’ coin designed by Heena Glover, features an image of a lotus: India’s national flower, besides one of Gandhiji’s most famous quotes, ‘My life is my message’. The announcement comes as India celebrates its 75th year of Independence this year.

Today I’ve unveiled a new commemorative £5 coin with the @RoyalMintUK to celebrate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. The striking design features India’s national flower and one of Gandhi’s most famous quotes. Read more: https://t.co/C6fyvzIII4 pic.twitter.com/yw3PGvmIlA — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 4, 2021

The UK High Commission said in a statement that the coin will be available in a range of standards, including gold and silver. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak commented that the coin is a fitting tribute to an influential leader, who inspired millions of people across the globe. It is the first time that Gandhi has been commemorated on an official UK coin, with the final design selected by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is the Master of the Mint. ‘As a practicing Hindu, I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali. Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in the movement for Indian independence and it is fantastic to have a UK coin commemorating his remarkable life for the first time’, Sunak said.

The £5 coin, which goes on trade today, is part of the Royal Mint’s wider Diwali collection. It includes 1g and 5g gold bars in henna-style packaging, and the UK’s first gold bar depicting Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth. The 20g gold Lakshmi bar was designed in a joint venture with the Hindu community in South Wales, where the Royal Mint is based. The Mint will join the celebrations at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff, where devotees will offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for the coming year.