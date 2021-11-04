DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

World Boxing Championships 2021: Akash Kumar wins bronze for India

Nov 4, 2021, 10:12 pm IST

Belgrade: Debutant Indian boxer Akash Kumar won the  bronze medal for India under the men’s 54kg category in the Men’s World Boxing Championships held in Serbia. Akash Kumar lost to Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the semifinals by 0-5 on Thursday and after he a sum of $25,000 as prize money.

Akash Kumar has become the 7th Indian male boxer to win a medal at World Championships. Earlier, Vijender Singh – Bronze (Milan,2009), Vikas Krishan – Bronze (Baku, 2011), Shiva Thapa – Bronze (Doha 2015), Gaurav Bidhuri – Bronze (Hamburg, 2017), Amit Panghal – Silver (Yekaterinburg, 2019) and Manish Kaushik – Bronze (Yekaterinburg, 2019) have  won medals at the World Championship.

