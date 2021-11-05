7 injured in cylinder explosion

New Delhi: 7 persons including five personnel from the Fire Department have been injured due to a fire that in Delhi. The fire broke out at an LPG cylinder shop in the Jaffrabad area on Friday.

Also Read: T20 Cricket World Cup: India beats Scotland, New Zealand defeats Namibia

The injured were taken to GTB Hospital. A call about the fire at the LPG outlet in Jafrabad was received by the fire brigade around 8.15 PM. Firefighting operation is underway. More details are awaited.