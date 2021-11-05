DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWS

7 injured in cylinder explosion

Nov 5, 2021, 11:18 pm IST

New Delhi: 7 persons including five personnel from the Fire Department have been injured due to a fire that  in Delhi. The fire broke out at an LPG cylinder shop  in the Jaffrabad area on Friday.

Also Read: T20 Cricket World Cup: India beats Scotland, New Zealand defeats Namibia 

The injured were taken to GTB Hospital. A call about the fire at the LPG outlet in Jafrabad was received by the fire brigade around 8.15 PM. Firefighting operation is underway. More details are awaited.

Tags
shortlink
Nov 5, 2021, 11:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button