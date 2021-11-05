Adi Guru Shankaracharya statue sanctified with coconut water; PM Modi to unveil

The 35-tonne Adi Guru Shankaracharya monument was sculpted by Mysore-based sculptors using chlorite schist, a rock noted for its ability to endure rain, sunlight and harsh weather, tourist authorities said on Wednesday.

They further said that the monument on the grounds of the Kedarnath temple had been polished with coconut water to bring out its brightness. On November 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil Shankaracharya’s statue. According to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the ceremony would be live-streamed to 11 Jyotir Lingas, four maths (monastic institutions), and prominent Shiva temples.

Adi Shankaracharya, a Kerala native, was an 8th-century Indian spiritual leader and philosopher who established Advaita Vedanta theory and made a substantial contribution to Hinduism’s unification by founding four mathas (monastic institutions) across India. Adi Shankaracharya is reported to have taken samadhi in Uttarakhand’s Himalayas, where he is known to have taken samadhi at Kedarnath.

Also Read: Cruise launches driverless robotaxi service in San Francisco

He also created one of the four mathas in Uttarakhand, at Jyotir Math in Chamoli district, and placed an idol in Badrinath.

Officials from the Ministry of Tourism said the Centre and the state government were on the same page when it came to rebuilding Kedarnath Dham, a project that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been following carefully. They also added that a total budget of over 500 crore was approved and assigned to be paid in phases for this rehabilitation project.