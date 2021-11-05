Apple’s App tracking policy costs social media giants $10 billion

Last year, Apple released App Tracking Transparency, a contentious privacy feature for the iPhone. It helps users to block third-party apps from tracking their digital activities to avoid targeted advertising. According to a recent report, Apple’s privacy feature has cost numerous large companies, including Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, a total of $10 billion.

Financial Times reported that when Apple implemented the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy last year, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube lost $9.85 billion in revenue.

According to the report, Facebook suffered the most of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency due to its enormous scale and reliance on advertisements for revenue. Indeed, earlier this year, Facebook funded an in-depth study to illustrate Apple’s incompetence and even attempted to persuade users to grant tracking access for its apps on their iPhones.

Apple’s new policy requires apps to ask users for permission to track data. Users can opt-out of the tracking policy and will not be tracked by apps.