‘BSP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh’: BSP leader

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria claimed that his party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming assembly elections. He accused that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are playing religion-based politics.

He said that BJP is seeking vote in the name of ‘Ram’ and SP is seeking votes in the name of ‘Jinnah’. The BSP leader claimed that people will decline both the parties and will give vote based on work, not on religion.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 312 Assembly seats and secured 39.67% of vote share. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only 7 seats.