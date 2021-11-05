European Union to strengthen ties with Taiwan.

As Taipei faces increasing pressure from Beijing, the European Parliament’s first official delegation to Taiwan said on Thursday that the diplomatically isolated island is not alone and called for bolder actions to strengthen the European Union-Taiwan ties.

Taiwan, which has no formal diplomatic ties with any European countries except the Vatican, is eager to strengthen ties with European Union members.

The visit comes as China has increased military pressure on Taiwan, including repeated missions by Chinese warplanes near democratic Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own and has not ruled out taking by force.

‘We came with a simple, straightforward message: You are not alone. Europe is standing by your side,’ in a meeting broadcasted live on Facebook, Raphael Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament, told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.