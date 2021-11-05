Five workers killed in shoe factory fire

Dhaka: At least five workers lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out in a shoe factory in Showari Ghat in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh. The workers died from suffocation.

The firefighting team recovered the bodies from the ground floor of the multi-storey building. The fire was extinguished by eight units of the fire service after hours of operation.

Also Read: 7 injured in cylinder explosion

As per preliminary investigation, some chemicals that are stored in the factory caused the fire.