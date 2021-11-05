Govardhan Puja ritual: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped; Watch video

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was spotted getting whipped with ‘sonta’ (whip made up of kush, a grass) as part of a Govardhan Puja ritual on Friday. The ritual was being performed in the city of Durg, and Baghel was seen in traditional attire and a green-coloured turban.

In a video, the CM is seen standing with one of his arms stretched and a middle-aged man was seen whipping the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister with full force. A crowd of people is seen surrounding them and taking pictures, and the background is combined with loud music and beating of drums. After eight rounds of whipping, the man doing the ritual finally stops, after which they are seen hugging each other.

Every year, Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the next day of Diwali, primarily across Northern India. The occasion marks the lifting of Govardhan hill by Lord Krishna to protect Braj from the wrath of Lord Indra. Union home minister Amit Shah and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya wished people on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

