Indian Railways resumes services connecting various cities in Rajasthan : full list here

Jaipur: The North Western Railway (NWR) Zone has decided to run 7 more special trains connecting several cities in Rajasthan. The national public transporter took this decision considering heavy rush of the passengers and decline in Covid-19 cases. These trains were suspended last year.

Full List:

Train No. 04779, Shriganganagar-Suratgarh Special: This train will depart from Sriganganagar at 04.20 hrs every day and reach Suratgarh at 07.10 hrs from November 7.

Train number 04780, Suratgarh-Sriganganagar Special: This will leave Suratgarh at 20.10 hrs every day and will reach Sriganganagar at 23.20 hrs from November 7.

Train No. 04768, Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh Special: This train will depart from Sri Ganganagar at 11.25 hrs every day and reach Hanumangarh at 13.05 hrs from November 7.

Train number 04769, Hanumangarh-Sriganganagar Special: This train will leave Hanumangarh at 07.15 hrs dailyand will reach Sri Ganganagar at 08.50 hrs from 8 November.

Train No. 04776, Hanumangarh – Sadulpur Special: This train will leave Hanumangarh at 14.00 hrs every day and reach Sadulpur at 18.00 hrs from November 7.

Train number 04775, Sadulpur-Hanumangarh Special: This train will leave Sadulpur at 19.15 hrs every day and reach Hanumangarh at 23.30 hrs from November 7.

Train No. 09747, Suratgarh – Anupgarh Special: This train will leave Suratgarh at 04.20 hrs every day and reach Anupgarh at 06.05 hrs from November 7.

Train number 09748, Anupgarh-Suratgarh Special: This train will leave Anupgarh at 06.30 hrs every day and reach Suratgarh at 08.20 hrs from November 7.

Train No. 04867, Ratangarh-Sardarshahr Special: This train will leave Ratangarh at 16.55 hrs every day and reach Sardarshahr at 18.10 hrs from November 7.

Train number 04868, Sardarshahr – Ratangarh Special: This train will leave Sardarshahr at 18.35 hrs every day and reach Ratangarh at 19.45 hrs from November 7.

Train No. 04862, Churu-Jaipur Special: This train will leave Churu at 14.20 hrs every day and reach Jaipur at 19.00 hrs from November 7.

Train number 04861, Jaipur-Churu Special: This train will leave Jaipur at 19.20 hrs every day and reach Churu at 00.05 midnight from November 7.

Train number 04839, Jodhpur-Barmer Special: This train will leave Jodhpur at 13.50 hrs every day and reach Barmer at 18.20 hrs from November 7.

Train number 04840, Barmer-Jodhpur Special: This train will leave Barmer at 00.20 hrs daily and will reach Jodhpur at 05.00 hrs the next day from November 8.