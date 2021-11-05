Japan to ease entry rules from November 8

Tokyo: Japan will ease the entry rules for foreigners from November 8. The country is also considering resuming issuance of long-term visas to foreign business travelers. The government took this decision as the daily number of Covid-19 cases declined in the country.

As per the new guidelines, the mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers will be reduced to 3 from 10. They must submit a vaccination certificate approved by Japan. Japan has approved Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. People vaccinated with other vaccines and unvaccinated passengers must remain in quarantine for 14 days.

About 72% of the country’s population are fully vaccinated.