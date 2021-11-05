Low-intensity earthquake hits Haryana

Chandigarh: A low-intensity earthquake measuring a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale struck Haryana on Friday at 8.18 pm. As per the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 11 km north-northeast of Jhajjar at a depth of 5 km. Till now, no reports of any causality, injury or damage to property is reported.

Yesterday a moderate intensity earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter Scale was felt in Dwarka, Gujarat. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 223 km north-northwest of Dwarka, at a depth of 10 km. Another earthquake of 3.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Guwahati and other parts of Assam yesterday.