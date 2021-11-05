M G Sreekumar receives UAE Golden Visa

Dubai: South-Indian playback singer M G Sreekumar and his wife Lekha Sreekumar received the Golden Visa of the UAE at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Department of Arts and Culture, Dubai.

Super stars Mohanlal and Mammootty were the first Malayalam actors to receive the Golden Visa. Later it was given to several other celebrities including Pranav Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nyla Usha, Asha Sharath, Asif Ali, Mithun Ramesh, Lal Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Santhosh Shivan, Siddique, playback singer KS Chithra, producer Anto Joseph and Meera Jasmine.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.