Man held over seizure of Rs 4 crore heroin at cargo complex

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a man identified as Krishna Murari Prasad, a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat in relation with the seizure of 700 grams of heroin worth Rs 4 crore from the International Courier Terminal at Mumbai airport. The NCB officials conducted a raid at the conference hall in the cargo complex after getting specific information about smuggling of drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and the consignee of the parcel, was summoned to record his statement at the Narcotics Control Bureau office. Prasad will be produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai on Friday. The seized heroin is said to be of high quality and is suspected to have been smuggled from Afghanistan.

Earlier in October, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), had seized about 25.45 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 125 crore at the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai.