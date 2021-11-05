Motorola to launch 3 new feature phones in India

Motorola is preparing to enter the Indian feature phone market. Moto will release feature phones such as the Moto 10, Moto 50, and Moto 70, which are all owned by Lenovo. A two-year replacement guarantee plan may be available for phones with a 1,750 mAh battery and dual SIM capability.

The MediaTek MT6261D chipset is used in the Moto A10 and Moto A50 smartphones. The phone features a 1.8-inch colour screen and a flashlight. There is 32GB onboard storage with expandable storage support using an SD card. On the top, there’s a 3.5mm audio jack. The device A10 doesn’t have a camera. On the other hand, A50 comes with a rear camera.

In terms of price, the Moto A10 is estimated to retail for roughly Rs 1,500 in India. Both the Moto A50 and Moto A70 will be available for less than Rs 2,000. Motorola, on the other hand, is yet to officially announce the devices’ debut, as well as their cost and availability.