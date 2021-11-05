Oppo Reno 7 features leaked ahead of its release

Leading Chinese mobile manufacturer Oppo’s new device , Reno 7 has been disclosed ahead of its release. It is rumoured that Oppo had planned to release 3 new camera centric phones: The Reno 7s, Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro.

According to a Spanish publication, the Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro will both have a 6.5-inch display, but the former will only have a 90Hz refresh rate, while the latter will have a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD resolution. Both phones will include a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging capabilities, which has been available since the Reno 4 series. Both Reno 7 phones will run ColorOS 11, which is based on Android 11. The similarities between the two phones come to an end here.

According to the rumour, the Reno 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, while the Reno 7 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. However, some previous sources said that the Reno 7 Pro will have Snapdragon 778 CPU. Whatever the case may be, the Reno 7 Pro will be the series’ most powerful variant.