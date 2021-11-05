Peru approves of a new moderate left Cabinet.

Peru’s Congress confirmed a new moderate left Cabinet on Thursday, three months into President Pedro Castillo’s presidency, after the first lineup of ministers collapsed amid political uncertainty and threats of nationalisation.

The new Cabinet is led by Mirth Vasquez, a moderate left politician and former head of Congress who does not belong to Castillo’s Marxist-Leninist Peru Libre party.

The vote was 68-56, with one legislator abstaining.

The reshuffle is widely regarded as more moderate than Castillo’s original lineup, which saw Peru’s currency plummet to new lows. However, some of Castillo’s most ardent left-wing supporters have been outraged by the move.