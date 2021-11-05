Priyanka, Nick perform Diwali puja at their Los Angeles home; actress shares pics

Global actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas performed a Diwali puja at their Los Angeles home with great zest and excitement. Her family and friends joined her in celebrating the festival, while the actress also had a night of love, fun, and laughing with her industry pals in Los Angeles. On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her Diwali festivities in the United States.

Sharing pictures of Nick conducting puja with her, the actress wrote a Lakshmi mantra and added, ‘With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali.’ In the pics, Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a yellow saree, while Nick Jonas wore a modest yet exquisite white kurta combo.

Priyanka Chopra also celebrated Diwali eve with a group of ‘badass desi boss ladies’ including filmmaker Mindy Kaling, with whom she has been working on a project. Meena Harris, Deepica Mutyala, Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy, Poorna Jagannathan, Punam Patel, Radhika Jones, Bela Bajaria, Melanie Chandra, Sivakami Sambasivam, Payal Kadakia, Richa Moorjani, and Anjula Acharia were among the leading women in the media and entertainment industry who attended Mindy Kaling’s Diwali dinner.

For the event, Priyanka Chopra donned a sand floral tiered print skirt and flowery mirror blouse combo by Arpita Mehta.

On the work front, Priyanka has been filming her next series Citadel, in London and Spain for months and returned to hometown Los Angeles only in October.