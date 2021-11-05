Remove these 151 apps from your Android smartphones: Full list

Mumbai: A cybersecurity software firm named Avast has urged all Android smartphone users to remove 151 apps from their phones as they are involved in a premium SMS fraud scheme. UltimaSMS was a scam campaign that used fake Android apps to enroll consumers up for expensive SMS services.
More than 10.5 million people in more than 80 countries have downloaded these 151 fraud apps. The apps pretended to be tools in a variety of areas, including custom keyboards, QR code scanners, video and photo editing programmes, call blocks, and games. Each of these apps followed the same pattern of working. Once they are installed they verify the smartphone’s location, IMEI number, and phone number. This is done to determine the appropriate area code and language. These fraud apps ask the user’s phone number and their email address. Then, without the user’s knowledge, this information is then utilized to sign them up for premium SMS services. These fees are usually approximately around Rs 3,000 each month or more.
Full list of fraud apps:
AIM PRO Helper and Custom Crosshair
All HD Video SX – Smart Player
All Language Photo and Voice Translator AI
All Translator: Photo, Voice & Text
AmazeTranslate
Amazing Arab Videos
Amore Live Random Chat
Ano caller: Spam List & Caller ID
AppLock X FREE
AppLocker X Pro 2021
AR Qibla Easy Finder Pro
AR Video PRO Downloader
Arabic Keyboard
Battery Animation Charge 2021
Battery Charging Effects: From 0 to 100%
Call Voice Recording 2.0
Calls ID Unlocker
Camera Translator
Cartoon Photo Editor Pro
Chat Keyboard Translator PRO
Chat Translator for WhatsApp
Chat Translator Pro for WhatsApp
Clap and Find
Cold Fan Free 2021
Colorful Call Screen & Phone Flash
CosmosVPN
Couch Watcher – Guide of Streaming
Crime City: Revenge
DiskRecover: Photo & Files Recovery
Downloader ALL Social file
Dynamic HD & 4K Wallpapers
Earth Scanner
Easy Chat Translator for WhatsApp
Easy Chat Translator: All Language
Easy Hidden Apps Detector
Easy iOS Launcher 2021
Easy Photo Recovery 2021
Easy Smart Translator Pro
Easy Wifi Access & Fast Vpn
EasyCode: QR and Barcode Scanner
Egyptian Gods
Fast Dates Chat
Fingerprint Hider 2021
Fitness Ultimate 2021
Football Masters 2021
ForMuslims
Free Launcher X Pro
Free Secret Downloader
Future AI Scan Free 2021
Future Scanner FREE 2021
FX Animate Editor Pro
Game Center: Complete Edition
GT Sports Racing Online
Hacker Simulator App
HDlife Camera and Video
Hidden Section: Secret Lock
ICall U – Online Video Hotchat
iDownloader: Social Network Media
inpulse – DJ Mix App
iOS Launcher X 2021
LED BorderLikes & Followers for Tik-Tok
Live Cam Pro 2021: Earth cam & Live Street View
LivePhoto Animator
Loopy Live: Global Streaming Video Chat
Luck Casino
Ludo Masterpiece Online
Ludo Masters 2021
Magic Fonts and Keyboard 2021
Magic Keyboards and Fonts
Magic Mix Cut – Super Video Editor
Magic Pop It: AR & 3D Relax
Make Wallpaper and Widget
Mawlid An-Nabi
Mawlid An-Nabi
Meme Voice Changer PRO
MiaWall4K
Mobile Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App, Scan to PDF
Muslim Memoji & Stickers for Whatsapp
Muslim Stickers and Memoji for WhatsApp
My Mia 4K Wallpapers
My Photo Battery Charging 2021
My Rolling Icons
New Body Shape Editor
NewVision Camera
NOWDownloader and Private Apps
Parallels – Multi Accounts
Phone Finder
Photellon
Photo & Voice Translator
Photo Animation PRO
PhotoLab Pro +
Photoshop Detector
Pixelize Art
Pixler: Face Retouch & Effects
Pro Calls Recorder
Pro Tuber Ad Blocker for Video
Pro Video Downloader 2021
Professional Hidden Device Detector
Projector HD/AR Video Editor
Projector video HD Editor
Pulse Rate Checker
Pure Tube PRO: Block Video Ads
Qibla Finder: Qibla Compass & Prayer Times 2021
Rainbowed: Gay Random chat & Live stream
Rec Old File
Recovery Old Photo
Reface Ultra
RGB Neon HD Keyboard Background
Roll Your Icons
Rubic’s Cube: Real Time Solver
SecVPN: Fast and Secure VPN
Smart City Taxi
Smart Global Translator
Soltpapers: 4K Custom Wallpapers
Spam Calls Buster
StarMaker PRO
Stay Fit: Home Fitness Plan
Stickers Maker ART
Stickers Up!
Teammate Finder
ToEdit: Body and Face Retouch
Truck Driver Simulation
TrueCaller ID: Caller ID, Spam Block and Chat (Note: This is not the legit Truecaller from True Software Scandinavia AB.)
Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro
Ultra Camera HD
Ultra Live Wallpapers 4Îš and Ringtones
Video Downloader Master
Video Saver & Private Browser
VideoMixer Editor Pro
VidMixer Pro
VPN Fastest Edition
VPN Toaster: Easy Network Access
Wallpaper Anime for Android
Wallpaper XYZ ProWally4K
Waterdrinker Reminder
Whistle Phone Finder
WhoCall Caller ID and Spam Blocker
Whos Called: Multi-SIM Caller ID and SpamBlock
Wi – Fi Holder
Wi-Fi Around: All Wi-Fi and Hotspots Unlock
Wi-Fi Opensignal
Wi-Fi Password Unlock
Wi-Fi Secret Master
Wi-Fi Security and VPN
WI-FI Unlock Password
WI-FI UnlockerPRO
WOX – Antivirus & Cleaner, Applock, Booster
XCall
XN Wallpapers: 4K/3D/Parallax, Auto Changer
