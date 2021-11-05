Remove these 151 apps from your Android smartphones: Full list

Mumbai: A cybersecurity software firm named Avast has urged all Android smartphone users to remove 151 apps from their phones as they are involved in a premium SMS fraud scheme. UltimaSMS was a scam campaign that used fake Android apps to enroll consumers up for expensive SMS services.

More than 10.5 million people in more than 80 countries have downloaded these 151 fraud apps. The apps pretended to be tools in a variety of areas, including custom keyboards, QR code scanners, video and photo editing programmes, call blocks, and games. Each of these apps followed the same pattern of working. Once they are installed they verify the smartphone’s location, IMEI number, and phone number. This is done to determine the appropriate area code and language. These fraud apps ask the user’s phone number and their email address. Then, without the user’s knowledge, this information is then utilized to sign them up for premium SMS services. These fees are usually approximately around Rs 3,000 each month or more.

Full list of fraud apps:

AIM PRO Helper and Custom Crosshair

All HD Video SX – Smart Player

All Language Photo and Voice Translator AI

All Translator: Photo, Voice & Text

AmazeTranslate

Amazing Arab Videos

Amore Live Random Chat

Ano caller: Spam List & Caller ID

AppLock X FREE

AppLocker X Pro 2021

AR Qibla Easy Finder Pro

AR Video PRO Downloader

Arabic Keyboard

Battery Animation Charge 2021

Battery Charging Effects: From 0 to 100%

Call Voice Recording 2.0

Calls ID Unlocker

Camera Translator

Cartoon Photo Editor Pro

Chat Keyboard Translator PRO

Chat Translator for WhatsApp

Chat Translator Pro for WhatsApp

Clap and Find

Cold Fan Free 2021

Colorful Call Screen & Phone Flash

CosmosVPN

Couch Watcher – Guide of Streaming

Crime City: Revenge

DiskRecover: Photo & Files Recovery

Downloader ALL Social file

Dynamic HD & 4K Wallpapers

Earth Scanner

Easy Chat Translator for WhatsApp

Easy Chat Translator: All Language

Easy Hidden Apps Detector

Easy iOS Launcher 2021

Easy Photo Recovery 2021

Easy Smart Translator Pro

Easy Wifi Access & Fast Vpn

EasyCode: QR and Barcode Scanner

Egyptian Gods

Fast Dates Chat

Fingerprint Hider 2021

Fitness Ultimate 2021

Football Masters 2021

ForMuslims

Free Launcher X Pro

Free Secret Downloader

Future AI Scan Free 2021

Future Scanner FREE 2021

FX Animate Editor Pro

Game Center: Complete Edition

GT Sports Racing Online

Hacker Simulator App

HDlife Camera and Video

Hidden Section: Secret Lock

ICall U – Online Video Hotchat

iDownloader: Social Network Media

inpulse – DJ Mix App

iOS Launcher X 2021

LED BorderLikes & Followers for Tik-Tok

Live Cam Pro 2021: Earth cam & Live Street View

LivePhoto Animator

Loopy Live: Global Streaming Video Chat

Luck Casino

Ludo Masterpiece Online

Ludo Masters 2021

Magic Fonts and Keyboard 2021

Magic Keyboards and Fonts

Magic Mix Cut – Super Video Editor

Magic Pop It: AR & 3D Relax

Make Wallpaper and Widget

Mawlid An-Nabi

Mawlid An-Nabi

Meme Voice Changer PRO

MiaWall4K

Mobile Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App, Scan to PDF

Muslim Memoji & Stickers for Whatsapp

Muslim Stickers and Memoji for WhatsApp

My Mia 4K Wallpapers

My Photo Battery Charging 2021

My Rolling Icons

New Body Shape Editor

NewVision Camera

NOWDownloader and Private Apps

Parallels – Multi Accounts

Phone Finder

Photellon

Photo & Voice Translator

Photo Animation PRO

PhotoLab Pro +

Photoshop Detector

Pixelize Art

Pixler: Face Retouch & Effects

Pro Calls Recorder

Pro Tuber Ad Blocker for Video

Pro Video Downloader 2021

Professional Hidden Device Detector

Projector HD/AR Video Editor

Projector video HD Editor

Pulse Rate Checker

Pure Tube PRO: Block Video Ads

Qibla Finder: Qibla Compass & Prayer Times 2021

Rainbowed: Gay Random chat & Live stream

Rec Old File

Recovery Old Photo

Reface Ultra

RGB Neon HD Keyboard Background

Roll Your Icons

Rubic’s Cube: Real Time Solver

SecVPN: Fast and Secure VPN

Smart City Taxi

Smart Global Translator

Soltpapers: 4K Custom Wallpapers

Spam Calls Buster

StarMaker PRO

Stay Fit: Home Fitness Plan

Stickers Maker ART

Stickers Up!

Teammate Finder

ToEdit: Body and Face Retouch

Truck Driver Simulation

TrueCaller ID: Caller ID, Spam Block and Chat (Note: This is not the legit Truecaller from True Software Scandinavia AB.)

Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro

Ultra Camera HD

Ultra Live Wallpapers 4Îš and Ringtones

Video Downloader Master

Video Saver & Private Browser

VideoMixer Editor Pro

VidMixer Pro

VPN Fastest Edition

VPN Toaster: Easy Network Access

Wallpaper Anime for Android

Wallpaper XYZ ProWally4K

Waterdrinker Reminder

Whistle Phone Finder

WhoCall Caller ID and Spam Blocker

Whos Called: Multi-SIM Caller ID and SpamBlock

Wi – Fi Holder

Wi-Fi Around: All Wi-Fi and Hotspots Unlock

Wi-Fi Opensignal

Wi-Fi Password Unlock

Wi-Fi Secret Master

Wi-Fi Security and VPN

WI-FI Unlock Password

WI-FI UnlockerPRO

WOX – Antivirus & Cleaner, Applock, Booster

XCall

XN Wallpapers: 4K/3D/Parallax, Auto Changer