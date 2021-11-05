Samsung launches special jeans for Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 during its Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Now, the Korean tech giant has partnered with Dr Denim in Australia to release a pair of jeans with a specific pocket designed to carry a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in folded mode.

While the jeans doesn’t have any technology or features, the main highlight is the smaller pockets that suit the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comfortably.

The Z Flip Pocket Denim is currently priced at AU$1,499 it also includes Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition with 8GB + 256GB model which is launched at AU$999.

The Z Flip Pocket Denim will be available only in Australia and can be purchased through Dr Denim’s official website.