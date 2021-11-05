State government lifts night curfew

Bangalore: Karnataka lifted the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am across the state to contain the spread of Covid-19. The night curfew was first imposed on July 3 and since then has been extended several times.

The government also allowed horse racing to resume in the state. But only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to venues and the number of people attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue.

The state government also decided to increase the number of Covid-19 tests in the coming 15 days in view of the huge crowds witnessed for four consecutive days after the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and the celebrations of bypoll results in two districts of north Karnataka. An expert committee recommended the government to conduct 1.1 lakh tests in the state every day. It had been advised that among these 50,000 tests to be conducted in Bengaluru and 60,000 in border districts.

Karnataka reported 261 new Covid-19 cases along with five deaths on Thursday.